Jenelle Evans' walk down the aisle will be one to remember.
Two months after longtime boyfriend David Eason popped the question, the Teen Mom star is well into planning her wedding. E! News spoke exclusively to Jenelle about the details surrounding her big day, and why she's decided to make it an intimate affair.
Jenelle and David, who welcomed a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason in January, have set a date for early fall of this year, and as the bride-to-be explained, her man is "also involved" in the planning process. "We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already," she shared.
The reality TV fixture is aiming for a "backyard rustic theme" celebration with an "elegant," "sweet and Southern" twist. "Only close friends and family [will be invited,]" she revealed, emphasizing a "small, private" gathering.
When asked about her dream wedding day, Jenelle shared she imagines the ceremony will take place in a church and the reception will follow after at a venue "around our area."
Even her three little ones, Ensley, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, will have a special role as their mama ties the knot! She explained, "I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David's daughter, Maryssa."
She's also thinking about having her sons be the ring bearers, adding, "While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen." Too cute!
As for her publicly contentious relationship with her mom, Jenelle said that despite Barbara Evans' presence at her daughter's baby shower, there's a chance she won't receive an invite to the wedding.
Jenelle told us, "The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this."
Family drama aside, Jenelle is looking forward to taking a trip to New York City for wedding dress shopping, dishing that her ideal gown is a "little modern, unique, and fits well to my body shape." And speaking of her fitness and nutrition regimen ahead of the wedding, Evans is committed to her health game.
She's already back in the gym working off any baby weight and is sticking to a low carb, veggie-based diet. "[I] plan to be as fit and healthy as I can!" Jenelle said.
And lucky for Teen Mom 2 fanatics, there's a chance we might see Jenelle and David's nuptials on the small screen! Evans said if the show happens to be filming at the time, MTV cameras will be invited in.
Don't expect her co-stars to make an appearance, though. In Jenelle's words, "I just want it to be the people I'm closest with, and I'm not too close of friends with any of them."
Happy planning, Jenelle!