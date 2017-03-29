Jenelle Evans' walk down the aisle will be one to remember.

Two months after longtime boyfriend David Eason popped the question, the Teen Mom star is well into planning her wedding. E! News spoke exclusively to Jenelle about the details surrounding her big day, and why she's decided to make it an intimate affair.

Jenelle and David, who welcomed a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason in January, have set a date for early fall of this year, and as the bride-to-be explained, her man is "also involved" in the planning process. "We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already," she shared.

The reality TV fixture is aiming for a "backyard rustic theme" celebration with an "elegant," "sweet and Southern" twist. "Only close friends and family [will be invited,]" she revealed, emphasizing a "small, private" gathering.