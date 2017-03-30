This kid's got the moves!

In 2015, He Xiongfei, a boy from Lyoyang, China, began taking salsa lessons initially to lose weight and get in shape. He impressed his instructors and soon became an viral YouTube star.

You can catch him this Sunday on NBC's Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres' children's talent series. In a sneak peek of the episode, shot when the boy was 9, he introduces himself via a translator as the "Latin Dance Little Fattie" before giving Harvey a hug.

"We want to see you do your thing!" Harvey says.

Without missing a beat, the boy shows the world what he's now famous for and instantly captures the audience's heart, to the tune of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud."

"Come on!" he says after high-fiving members of the crowd.