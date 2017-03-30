EXCLUSIVE!

This 9-Year-Old Boy From China Will Win Your Heart With His Latin Dance Moves

by Corinne Heller |

This kid's got the moves!

In 2015, He Xiongfei, a boy from Lyoyang, China, began taking salsa lessons initially to lose weight and get in shape. He impressed his instructors and soon became an viral YouTube star.

You can catch him this Sunday on NBC's Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres' children's talent series. In a sneak peek of the episode, shot when the boy was 9, he introduces himself via a translator as the "Latin Dance Little Fattie" before giving Harvey a hug.

"We want to see you do your thing!" Harvey says.

Without missing a beat, the boy shows the world what he's now famous for and instantly captures the audience's heart, to the tune of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud."

"Come on!" he says after high-fiving members of the crowd.

The boy told China's CCTV News in 2016 that he not only wanted to study Latin dancing to lose weight, but also after he "saw pretty and cool dancers from the advanced Latin dance class."

His dance teacher, Jiao Yuexing, said he became a viral YouTube sensation after one of the other instructors who filled in for her filmed him because he "was pretty hilarious."

"His facial expressions are pretty elaborate," she said.

Little Big Shots airs Sunday at 8/7c on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

