Inside Lady Gaga's Private, Star-Studded Birthday Party

Before the party kicked off, Gaga took to social media to celebrate her special day with some of the people she holds closest to her heart—her little monsters.

"I don't know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday," the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram.

"Today I have focused on smiling about all that I'm grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it's in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don't be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I [heart] You."