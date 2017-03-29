Inside Lady Gaga's Private, Star-Studded Birthday Party

Malibu Joe/AKM-GSI
It was a celebration fit for Mother Monster.
Tuesday marked Lady Gaga's 31st birthday and she honored the milestone in style with an intimate dinner party at Gjelina in Venice, Calif. The star arrived alongside her new beau Christian Carino, sporting a glamorous black lace, strapless gown with a fur stole and diamond choker. Channeling old Hollywood elegance, the Grammy winner wore her hair in an elegant updo with a pop of red lipstick.
Meanwhile, her Hollywood agent boyfriend was photographed toting a signature blue bag from Tiffany and Co.—an assumed present for his leading lady. The pair entered the restaurant through a side entrance to greet a bevy of famous guests and close friends, including Johnny Depp, Elton John, David Furnish and Samantha Ronson, waiting upstairs in a private room.
According to a source, the birthday girl excitedly went over to guests when they arrived to hug them. Carino wasn't the only one to attend with jewelry in hand—John and Furnish, who also brought their son Zachary with them for their short visit, gifted Gaga with something by jewelry designer Loree Rodkin.
As for the decor, the room was dimly lit and tables were set up with small flower arrangements. In addition to mingling in their seats, guests also had the option of using a small nearby deck to get some fresh air and chat. The party fare featured passed cocktails and a family-style dinner of pizza and pasta entrées with vegetable sides.
Before the party kicked off, Gaga took to social media to celebrate her special day with some of the people she holds closest to her heart—her little monsters.
"I don't know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday," the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram.
"Today I have focused on smiling about all that I'm grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it's in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don't be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I [heart] You."