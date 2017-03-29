YouTube
YouTube
Well, that's awkward.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore learns something...interesting...about the guy she recently started dating—they're related! In a preview for an upcoming episode, Whitney meets up with Nathan, whom she met online.
"Well, there's probably something I should share with you—very interesting information that I found out," Nathan says in the sneak peek.
"What, did you go to a psychic or something?" Whitney asks, laughing.
"No, but I think we're distant relatives," Nathan replies. "We are related. We're, like, second cousins or something. I was telling my mom—she asked about the date, and I mentioned your name...I forgot how the connection was, but she knew everybody's name, and she was telling me how we're tied together somehow in our family, and I was like, 'What?'"
Whitney doesn't take kindly to the news, accusing Nathan of making up the connection to get out of dating her, but he maintains it's all true. Unfortunately, Whitney doesn't buy it.
"I've been on some weird f--king dates before, but I've never dealt with this," she says. "I feel like I entered into something that I would not have entered into had I had all the information—and I feel gross."
My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.