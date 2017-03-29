Well, that's awkward.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore learns something...interesting...about the guy she recently started dating—they're related! In a preview for an upcoming episode, Whitney meets up with Nathan, whom she met online.

"Well, there's probably something I should share with you—very interesting information that I found out," Nathan says in the sneak peek.

"What, did you go to a psychic or something?" Whitney asks, laughing.

"No, but I think we're distant relatives," Nathan replies. "We are related. We're, like, second cousins or something. I was telling my mom—she asked about the date, and I mentioned your name...I forgot how the connection was, but she knew everybody's name, and she was telling me how we're tied together somehow in our family, and I was like, 'What?'"