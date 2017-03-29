My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Learns She's Dating Her Cousin

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cara Delevingne, CinemaCon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Valentine's Day

Is Something Going on With Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

Amanda Stanton, Josh Murray

Inside Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton's Nasty Split: His Assistant Tells All

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Whitney Thore, My Big Fat Fabulous Life

YouTube

Well, that's awkward.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore learns something...interesting...about the guy she recently started dating—they're related! In a preview for an upcoming episode, Whitney meets up with Nathan, whom she met online.

"Well, there's probably something I should share with you—very interesting information that I found out," Nathan says in the sneak peek.

"What, did you go to a psychic or something?" Whitney asks, laughing.

"No, but I think we're distant relatives," Nathan replies. "We are related. We're, like, second cousins or something. I was telling my mom—she asked about the date, and I mentioned your name...I forgot how the connection was, but she knew everybody's name, and she was telling me how we're tied together somehow in our family, and I was like, 'What?'"

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

Whitney doesn't take kindly to the news, accusing Nathan of making up the connection to get out of dating her, but he maintains it's all true. Unfortunately, Whitney doesn't buy it.

"I've been on some weird f--king dates before, but I've never dealt with this," she says. "I feel like I entered into something that I would not have entered into had I had all the information—and I feel gross."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

TAGS/ Reality TV , Viral , Viral Video , Top Stories , TV
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again