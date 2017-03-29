Kelly Ripa's Co-Host Search Is Far From Over as First Year Without a Partner Approaches

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cara Delevingne, CinemaCon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Valentine's Day

Is Something Going on With Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

Whitney Thore, My Big Fat Fabulous Life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Learns She's Dating Her Cousin

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Ripa, Jerry OConnell, Live with Kelly

David Russell/Disney-ABC Domestic TV via Getty Images

Though Kelly Ripa is about to approach one full year without a co-host, behind the scenes, the team is not scrambling to get someone permanently in the seat next to her. 

Instead, according to a source, there isn't a deadline to fill Michael Strahan's now rotating chair. 

"There's no timeline, but there is also no rush," the insider dished to E! News. "Kelly loves having a rotating co-host. She's really enjoying herself."

Photos

Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan's Best Live Moments

The longtime daytime television maven has maintained she likes having someone to co-host with, telling People last spring, "I like having a partner...I don't think it works otherwise."

However, she didn't say anything about permanence. Of course, having the same on-screen partner comes with its benefits, like a steady face for viewers to see every morning and one less booking to worry about every day, but if Ripa is comfortable, are there really many cons?

In the meantime, if you're anxiously waiting for the big reveal, take a breather. "A co-host will eventually be named," the source said, adding that an announcement is not going to happen soon. 

Plus, Ripa has perfectly dodged any questions on the topic, including recently when Stephen Colbert asked her when she was going to "put a ring on it, girl?"

Ripa, always quick to the punch, quipped back, "Are you proposing?"

TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again