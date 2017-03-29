David Russell/Disney-ABC Domestic TV via Getty Images
David Russell/Disney-ABC Domestic TV via Getty Images
Though Kelly Ripa is about to approach one full year without a co-host, behind the scenes, the team is not scrambling to get someone permanently in the seat next to her.
Instead, according to a source, there isn't a deadline to fill Michael Strahan's now rotating chair.
"There's no timeline, but there is also no rush," the insider dished to E! News. "Kelly loves having a rotating co-host. She's really enjoying herself."
The longtime daytime television maven has maintained she likes having someone to co-host with, telling People last spring, "I like having a partner...I don't think it works otherwise."
However, she didn't say anything about permanence. Of course, having the same on-screen partner comes with its benefits, like a steady face for viewers to see every morning and one less booking to worry about every day, but if Ripa is comfortable, are there really many cons?
In the meantime, if you're anxiously waiting for the big reveal, take a breather. "A co-host will eventually be named," the source said, adding that an announcement is not going to happen soon.
Plus, Ripa has perfectly dodged any questions on the topic, including recently when Stephen Colbert asked her when she was going to "put a ring on it, girl?"
Ripa, always quick to the punch, quipped back, "Are you proposing?"