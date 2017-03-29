Though Kelly Ripa is about to approach one full year without a co-host, behind the scenes, the team is not scrambling to get someone permanently in the seat next to her.

Instead, according to a source, there isn't a deadline to fill Michael Strahan's now rotating chair.

"There's no timeline, but there is also no rush," the insider dished to E! News. "Kelly loves having a rotating co-host. She's really enjoying herself."