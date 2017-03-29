Not every TV series knows how to stick a landing.

Now that Bones has signed off for good, leaving all the crime fighting and, well, bones behind, it's time to take a look at where the beloved Fox procedural's series finale ranks among all the rest.

In our recap of the big series closer, which saw the Jeffersonian blow up, Brennan (Emily Deschanel) temporarily lose communication between both halves of her brain (leaving her, yes, unable to do all her bone sleuthing for the time being), only for the Jeffersonian to be re-built and life to go on, we tasked you, the fans, with voting in our poll—and the results are in.