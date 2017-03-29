Scheana Marie didn't want to give up on Mike Shay.

But, had she stayed with him, she would have given up on herself. After the season finale of Vanderpump Rules aired Monday (the three-part reunion kicks off at 9 p.m. Apr. 3 on Bravo), E! News' Will Marfuggi interviewed Scheana to find out why her two-year marriage really ended.

"There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship. Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages," said Scheana, who married Mike Shay in 2014. "Then, fast forward to our second anniversary, and I'm just trying to pretend like everything's fine, because in my mind, we're married—for better or for worse."