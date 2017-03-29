Three months after George Michael passed away, he has been laid to rest.

E! News confirms the Wham! crooner's funeral was held Wednesday. Only close friends and family attended the small ceremony, including boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. "Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend," Michael's rep tells E! News in a statement.

"George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support," the statement continues. "We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion."