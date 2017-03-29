Three months after George Michael passed away, he has been laid to rest.
E! News confirms the Wham! crooner's funeral was held Wednesday. Only close friends and family attended the small ceremony, including boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. "Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend," Michael's rep tells E! News in a statement.
"George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support," the statement continues. "We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion."
Michael Putland/Getty Images
Michael died on Christmas, and an initial autopsy proved inconclusive. Further tests revealed in early March that the late singer's cause of death was "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver." In the aftermath of his death, tweets posted to Fawaz's account claimed the 53-year-old attempted suicide on multiple occasions and wanted to die. Fawaz maintained his Twitter had been hacked, but a family member of Michael's cast doubt on their relationship.
"One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide," Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou shared on Facebook in mid-January. "If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life...I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served."
According to the Daily Mail, Fawaz wasn't made aware of Michael's funeral Wednesday until the last minute. He was the last person to arrive, showing up at around 2 p.m. local time.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael's friends and family.