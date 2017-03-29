Hollywood has a new super couple.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, who both star in the CW series Supergirl, have taken their blossoming romance to Cancún, Mexico. The actors were photographed packing on the PDA Tuesday (while wearing matching black swimsuits). According to an eyewitness, Benoist, 28, and Wood, 28, "couldn't keep their hands off each other" during an afternoon of fun in the sun.

The actors "kissed passionately several times" and "appeared to be in their own world," the eyewitness tells E! News. "They didn't appear to care who watched their passionate embraces."