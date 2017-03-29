Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Pack on the PDA in Cancún

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood

Hollywood has a new super couple.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, who both star in the CW series Supergirl, have taken their blossoming romance to Cancún, Mexico. The actors were photographed packing on the PDA Tuesday (while wearing matching black swimsuits). According to an eyewitness, Benoist, 28, and Wood, 28, "couldn't keep their hands off each other" during an afternoon of fun in the sun.

The actors "kissed passionately several times" and "appeared to be in their own world," the eyewitness tells E! News. "They didn't appear to care who watched their passionate embraces."

Watch

Supergirl Cast Spills Season 2 Scoop

Neither Benoist nor Wood has commented on their budding romance. The actors have been spotted together more frequently in recent weeks, with sightings in both L.A. and Vancouver.

In December, Benoist filed for divorce from Blake Jenner, whom she met on the set of Ryan Murphy's Glee in 2012; the actress cited irreconcilable differences and requested that neither party receive spousal support. Prior to their split, Jenner appeared in two episodes of Supergirl as Adam Foster in 2016—the same year Wood joined the cast as Mon-El, a love interest for Kara Danvers (Benoist). Off-screen, Wood and Hanna Mangan-Lawrence broke up in January.

Benoist and Wood's public displays of affection come at an interesting time. Several episodes ago, Kara and Mon-El revealed they'd fallen for each other, despite being from different worlds.

