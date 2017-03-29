Angelina Jolie didn't become Lara Croft without overcoming a few behind-the-scenes hurdles.

It's been 16 years since the Oscar winner fought her way onto the silver screen as the weapon-wielding action star, but according to a newly published excerpt in The Hollywood Reporter from an upcoming biography about film executive Sherry Lansing, there were a few hoops Jolie had to jump through personally to secure the iconic role.

The most prominent of these hoops were drug tests administered to the actress in the process of filming Tomb Raider. As author Stephen Galloway wrote in Leading Lady, the film's director Simon West viewed the star's "baggage" at the time—rumors of drug use, a perceived strange relationship with her brother, her burgeoning relationship with Billy Bob Thornton—as "selling points."

"This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character," West said in the excerpt.