The Mindy Project will be completed: Season six will be the show's last. Mindy Kaling and Hulu announced the upcoming sixth season will be the last.

"I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she's dated every man in Manhattan. Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each? I don't know that there's been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there's no more actors in Hollywood left to date," Kaling told EW about the decision to end the comedy.