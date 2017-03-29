Jordan Altnhaus/Universal Television
The Mindy Project will be completed: Season six will be the show's last. Mindy Kaling and Hulu announced the upcoming sixth season will be the last.
"I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she's dated every man in Manhattan. Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each? I don't know that there's been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there's no more actors in Hollywood left to date," Kaling told EW about the decision to end the comedy.
"That's my joking answer. But the thing about these characters, especially this past season, is that we've really gotten into their romantic and interior lives, like Ed Weeks' character, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Xosha Roquemore, all of them," she continued. "That's been really fun, and it just felt like… we've seen so much of Mindy's dating adventures, and I love that, but we've seen this character go through dating stuff a lot. We've seen her be a mom, and we even had enough time to explore that. We started this series when she was single, and now she's married and has a kid and she has a stepdaughter, and it kind of just felt like [a few] more episodes was all we needed to wind this down."
Hulu rescued The Mindy Project after Fox canceled it following its third season on the broadcast network.
"It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind The Mindy Project," Craig Erwich, Hulu's head of content, said in a statement to EW. "This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy's incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can't wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know The Mindy Project will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu."
The series stars Kaling as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, an OB/GYN in her own romantic comedy. Weeks, Roquemore, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant and Fortune Feimster also star. The show as also included Chris Messina, Adam Pally, Anna Camp, Garret Dillahunt, Rhea Perlman, Anders Holm, Bryan Greenberg and Mark Duplass among its cast.
Kaling said she's looking forward to finishing the series after missing out on ending The Office as a writer since she was starting her own show. She's had a final moment in her mind for some time, something she wants to be surprising.
"I want to do something that feels good but also makes you feel like when you leave the character, that she's learned something in these past six years—for someone who doggedly doesn't want to learn. She's actually, unwittingly become kind of better," she said.
