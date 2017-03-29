The Forbidden Forest isn't so forbidden anymore.

Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood and Fred and George Weasley reunited at the star-studded opening of the Forbidden Forest, which is part of the Warner Bros. Studios Tour in London. Evanna Lynch, Oliver Phelps and James Phelps, who played Luna, Fred and George, respectively, posed in front of the gates to the once off-limits area, and looked even more grown up than when we last saw them. They also stopped to stand nearby a beloved hippogriff.

Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick, a Gringotts bank teller in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and voiced Griphook (played by Verne Troyer), joined the trio for the fun night out.