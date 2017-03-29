The Forbidden Forest isn't so forbidden anymore.
Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood and Fred and George Weasley reunited at the star-studded opening of the Forbidden Forest, which is part of the Warner Bros. Studios Tour in London. Evanna Lynch, Oliver Phelps and James Phelps, who played Luna, Fred and George, respectively, posed in front of the gates to the once off-limits area, and looked even more grown up than when we last saw them. They also stopped to stand nearby a beloved hippogriff.
Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick, a Gringotts bank teller in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and voiced Griphook (played by Verne Troyer), joined the trio for the fun night out.
Harry Potter Reunion at the VIP Preview of Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
The other Weasley siblings, Ron and Ginny, reunited earlier in March at Rupert Grint's (Ron) premiere of Snatch. Grint met up with Bonnie Wright (Ginny, his onscreen younger sister), at the after-party, where they probably caught up on each other's lives since leaving the hallways of Hogwarts.
Harry Potter alumni Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton also reunited to support Emma Watson's big performance in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. The duo, who played Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy, attended her premiere, giving Harry Potter fans hope that Draco settled his differences with our favorite magical heroes.
While these fan favorites may have left Hogwarts behind years ago, it's clear they've remained close. The Forbidden Forest part of the tour opens March 31.