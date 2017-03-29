It's officially spring, meaning many of us have kicked it into high gear when it comes to working out and eating right.

With major music festivals like Coachella just around the corner and summer coming a few months after that, we're all trying to look good in crop tops, short-shorts and (worst of all) bathing suits...dun dun dun.

We've been hitting those spin classes three days a week, working in ten minutes of abs wherever we can and making sure our egg whites and chicken salads are cooked to perfection...Which is why the internet's newest viral sensation is giving us a bit of a reprieve right now.

Everyone, meet 8-year-old Allysson Baires, our hero.