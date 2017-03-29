Paris Jackson may finally get to meet Zac Efron.

The King of Pop's daughter recently confessed that Efron broke her heart when she attended a High School Musical concert because he was MIA from the tour stop.

"He was busy filming it when the tour was going on," she said during an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show. "That was the most depressing part. He wasn't there! I was like this heartbroken 10-year-old."

But now, Efron wants to make it up to her.

"I'm so sorry," Efron told me while promoting the Baywatch movie yesterday at CinemaCon. "I'll make sure I'm [there] next time if you come to visit. You should come to the Baywatch premiere!"