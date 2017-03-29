Coco Teases Sexy Looks From Her New CocoLicious Lingerie Collection: "Signature Pose...Got to Do It!"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

Paige Davis Responds to Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson Threatened to Quit a Movie After Her Co-Star Was Told to Lose Weight

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Coco (@coco) on

Coco is more CocoLicious than ever.

The 38-year-old glamour model, wife of Ice-T and mother of 18-month-old Chanel is launching her third collection for her CocoLicious lingerie line, which she started in 2015. Coco posted on her Snapchat Tuesday photos and videos of herself modeling several sexy looks at a photo shoot.

"How do you like this romper look?" she asked, alongside a pic of her wearing a black, cleavage-baring romper with shredded side cut-outs. "I know its kind crazy..."

Her collection includes other cut-out pieces in a variety of colors, including hot pink and red, as well as thong one-pieces, such as a monokini. Coco also does her signature pose—she showcases her butt with a thong piece while squatting in platform heels and looking over her shoulder.

Photos

Ice-T and Coco: Flashback Pics!

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Snapchat / Coco

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Snapchat / Coco

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Snapchat / Coco

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Snapchat / Coco

"Signature pose..." she wrote on Snapchat. "Got to do it!"

"I channeled all my original poses..." she wrote on Instagram. "I'm tired now..LOL."

TAGS/ Coco , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again