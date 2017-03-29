Coco is more CocoLicious than ever.

The 38-year-old glamour model, wife of Ice-T and mother of 18-month-old Chanel is launching her third collection for her CocoLicious lingerie line, which she started in 2015. Coco posted on her Snapchat Tuesday photos and videos of herself modeling several sexy looks at a photo shoot.

"How do you like this romper look?" she asked, alongside a pic of her wearing a black, cleavage-baring romper with shredded side cut-outs. "I know its kind crazy..."

Her collection includes other cut-out pieces in a variety of colors, including hot pink and red, as well as thong one-pieces, such as a monokini. Coco also does her signature pose—she showcases her butt with a thong piece while squatting in platform heels and looking over her shoulder.