At the time, Khloe flew to Las Vegas to be Lamar's side—much to his surprise. After he was transferred to L.A., she remained by his bedside as he learned to walk again.

"It was definitely a moment of relief. I didn't even know what had just happened. I mean, I'm a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can't walk or talk," Lamar remembers. "She was the first thing I saw. She said, 'Hi, Mookah.' 'Mookah' is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn't dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, 'Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?' It was scary s--t."