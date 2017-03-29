Fox
It's time for Bones to rest in peace. The Fox series wrapped up an impressive 12-season run on Tuesday, March 28 and naturally the cast and crew took to social media to say their farewells.
"Thank you @emilydeschanel for your love, laughter and partner in crime while making this little show that did! Snacks forever. #Bones," David Boreanaz, Booth to Emily Deschanel's Brennan, tweeted.
"That's a wrap! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the @BONESonFOX fans!!! We literally couldn't have done this without you!" Deschanel shared.
Bones creator Hart Hanson responded to a number of tweets and shared a number of behind-the-scenes Instagram pictures, including a group shot with the cast and crew, and said, "The Bones village. Thank you! That was a decade of my life well spent."
"I feel like Tom Sawyer at his own funeral. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words about Bones," he tweeted.
Until the next one!
Lots of Love,
TJ
ps...King of the Lab!?
Need even more Bones nostalgia? The cast and crew sat down for a retrospective and surprise—there were tears.
The series had an explosive ending, quite literally. The Jeffersonian exploded, which caused Brennan a brain injury. The team stopped Kovac, named Hodgins "king of the lab" and Booth and Brennan went on their merry way after Brennan regained her knowledge—they couldn't leave her without her bones prowess.
Boreanaz has already signed on for a new pilot—a CBS drama about Navy SEALS—but Deschanel is taking her time to grieve.
"David texted me the news and I wrote back, ‘Amazing. Good on you,'" she told TVLine. "I'm just so impressed that he's willing to do that right now. But that's not where I'm at. I'm at a place where I need time to grieve and process the show ending. I'm still recovering."
She told TVLine she's still processing the end of the series that filled her days for 12 years.
"It comes in waves. It hit me for sure when I finished [shooting the finale]. What I miss now is the people I worked with, the actors and the crew. I'm mourning that I don't get to see those people every day. It will never be the same," she said. "I'm in the process of mourning the show itself. I think that will take longer to mourn, to kind of know what the show was for me and how it fits into television history.