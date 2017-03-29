It's time for Bones to rest in peace. The Fox series wrapped up an impressive 12-season run on Tuesday, March 28 and naturally the cast and crew took to social media to say their farewells.

"Thank you @emilydeschanel for your love, laughter and partner in crime while making this little show that did! Snacks forever. #Bones," David Boreanaz, Booth to Emily Deschanel's Brennan, tweeted.

"That's a wrap! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the @BONESonFOX fans!!! We literally couldn't have done this without you!" Deschanel shared.