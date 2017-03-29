Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, stars of HGTV's Property Brothers, are both in relationships—one is actually engaged!—but they still live together.

The Property Brothers, approaching 40, bewildered fans in 2012 when, after Drew's now-fiancée, Linda Phan, moved in and Jonathan didn't move out. Phan, who works as a creative director for their company, has a perfectly reasonable explanation for their decision.

"People were always like, 'Isn't that weird?' But there's an ease to it," Phan tells People. "You wake up and you go to work. It's nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with."