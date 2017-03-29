Lauren Hurley/PA Wire
John Legend managed to do the impossible: make commuting fun.
The crooner surprised London commuters Wednesday when he hijacked the piano at St. Pancras station and gave early morning travelers a performance. Legend sang a couple of his biggest hits, including "Ordinary People," "All of Me" and "Surefire," as he played the ivory keys, all in celebration of International Piano Day. He also snuck in a quick promotion for his new album, Darkness and Light, as well his tour.
Before taking over the piano, Legend teased on Twitter, "Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?"
St. Pancras station also hinted that there could be some surprises in store for the station on this (relatively unknown) holiday. "It's International Piano Day today! We can't wait to hear all the performances on our station pianos!" the account for the train station tweeted.
Watch Legend's performance to kickstart a great morning commute!