John Legend Surprises Commuters With Piano Performance at London's St. Pancras Station

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

Paige Davis Responds to Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

Today's the Day: Rihanna's "Umbrella" Turns 10

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Legend

Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

John Legend managed to do the impossible: make commuting fun.

The crooner surprised London commuters Wednesday when he hijacked the piano at St. Pancras station and gave early morning travelers a performance. Legend sang a couple of his biggest hits, including "Ordinary People," "All of Me" and "Surefire," as he played the ivory keys, all in celebration of International Piano Day. He also snuck in a quick promotion for his new album, Darkness and Light, as well his tour.

Before taking over the piano, Legend teased on Twitter, "Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?" 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

St. Pancras station also hinted that there could be some surprises in store for the station on this (relatively unknown) holiday. "It's International Piano Day today! We can't wait to hear all the performances on our station pianos!" the account for the train station tweeted.

Watch Legend's performance to kickstart a great morning commute!

TAGS/ John Legend , Music , Viral , Viral Video , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again