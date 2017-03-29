John Legend managed to do the impossible: make commuting fun.

The crooner surprised London commuters Wednesday when he hijacked the piano at St. Pancras station and gave early morning travelers a performance. Legend sang a couple of his biggest hits, including "Ordinary People," "All of Me" and "Surefire," as he played the ivory keys, all in celebration of International Piano Day. He also snuck in a quick promotion for his new album, Darkness and Light, as well his tour.

Before taking over the piano, Legend teased on Twitter, "Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?"