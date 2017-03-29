Playing the best friend clearly has its perks.

Judy Greer, your favorite sidekick from rom-coms like The Wedding Planner, 13 Going on 30 and 27 Dresses, joined Conan O'Brien Tuesday night for an interview. However, little did the star know, the comedian was about to give her the gift of her dreams.

"I'm always kissing these famous people and I don't think think I come off as the type of person that would kiss famous people, but I've managed to kiss so many," she recalled.

"I wanted to make a reel of just all the famous people I kissed. That's been a fantasy of mine."

Ask and you shall receive! The host unveiled exactly that, complete with scenes of her smooching the likes of Patrick Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and George Clooney.