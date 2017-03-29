Shannon Lee Photography
Brie Bella is getting ready to welcome a girl pretty soon, so ahead of her baby's birth she's documenting the last few months of her pregnancy.
Shot by Shannon Lee Photography, the Total Divas star's photo shoot made her look like an angel, posing in a long, flowy white dress that made her bump the focal point (despite some seriously gorgeous background scenery). In one photo Brie wears a pink crown while holding an extra one for her future daughter.
"We'll meet soon my precious little girl!" Brie captioned the photo on Instagram. "Thank you @clutch_crowns for making us both feel special!!!"
Brie, who will be naming her and Daniel Bryan's (real name Bryan Danielson) baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson, also used some of her mom's words of wisdom, adapted by Pablo Picasso, to guide her parenting. "My mother said to me, 'If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.' Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.' -Pablo Picasso Amazing when we support our children's dreams," Brie captioned a picture of her cradling her bump. "I already want my Birdie to dream as high as the sky!!"
The rest of the photos feature Brie in a nude bra and boy shorts, barely covered up by an oversized cardigan sweater. While taking a dip in a creek, Brie donned a gypsy style black skirt with a colorful crop top.
Daniel and Brie arrived at the name Birdie after agreeing that they wanted her name to start with a "B."
"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," Brie explained to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!"
We can't wait to meet baby Birdie!