Kristen Bell and James Corden's Aerial Performance Goes Horribly Awry

by Zach Johnson |

The show must go on.

Kristen Bell and James Corden's performance went horribly awry on The Late Late Show Tuesday. Though they weren't plagued by sound issues (as Adele, Lady Gaga and Metallica were when Corden hosted the 2017 Grammys), the musical duo did encounter wire-work issues.

The performance began fine enough, with Bell and Corden exchanging frothy banter.

"You know, Kristen, I was just thinking: Love can be a funny thing," Corden said.

Bell replied, "You know, I love love, James."

"And I love love, too, Kristen," Corden said, "but love can lift us up."

"That's right, James," the CHiPs actress said. "It can lift us up."

Watch

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Play E!'s "First and Last" Game

James Corden, Kristen Bell, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

James Corden, Kristen Bell, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Bell and Corden covered Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' 1990 classic "Up Where We Belong." The actress was lifted sky-high, while Corden remained grounded. "We're supposed to be even! Honestly, we're supposed to be even," Bell told Corden's technicians. "Can you make us equal?"

The Late Late Show crew tried to level out the two stars, but it proved to be an impossible feat. Bell laughed it off by shaking Corden's hand and saying "nice to meet you!" mid-air. At another point, she told Corden to "hold on" as she attempted to swim through the air to reach the host.

For a brief moment, Bell and Corden were side-by-side in the air. Moments later, though, Bell descended to center stage as Corden rose higher. "That was an absolute disaster! Who is responsible for this? We rehearsed it and rehearsed it and rehearsed it!" the TV host yelled at his crew in mock exasperation. "Right, well...that was that. Fix it in post! Can we fix it in post?"

Thankfully, Little Mix's performance of "Touch" went off without a hitch later in the episode.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m.

