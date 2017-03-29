So this is what the future of gaming looks like!

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dave Hollis, head of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, revealed the Wreck It Ralph sequel's title: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Hollis also told attendees that Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will be reprising their roles from the 2012 movie. John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman have been set to return as Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz, respectively, since the follow-up film was announced in June 2016. Directors Phil Johnston and Rich Moore are also returning, as is producer Clark Spencer.

If the title seems too long, Moore tweeted, "You can just call it Ralph for short, if you want."