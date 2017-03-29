Buffy the Vampire Slayer's official 20-year premiere anniversary was a couple of weeks ago, but the fun isn't over yet, thanks to the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.
The magazine reunited the entire cast for new interviews, "untold stories," and a spectacular cemetery photoshoot, and if all of that doesn't make your inner slayer feel alive, you might just be dead inside.
"I think it was the ultimate metaphor, it was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifested through these actual monsters," Gellar said of the series in a video interview from the reunion. "And I think that everyone going through that [thinks] that's the hardest time of life and to understand you're not alone through that."
Throughout the lengthy interview, series creator Joss Whedon and the majority of the cast of the series spilled details about their favorite moments and episodes and even weighed in on some of the series' biggest debates—like Spike vs. Angel.
"Spike's kinda your guy because he actually went and got a soul because of her [Buffy]," Whedon said. "But [Angel and Buffy]'s is the grandest love story I will ever tell."
Quell your anger, Spuffy fans!
"It just touched on really basic human emotions, like a life blueprint. ‘I don't have any friends. I feel isolated.' Those sort of core human emotions," Emma Caulfield, Anya on the series, said.
Taking part in the squee-inducing reunion: Whedon, Gellar, Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon.
"I'm so incredibly proud of what we all created," Gellar said. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people."
Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered on March 10, 1997. To mark the 20-year reunion, several of the cast members took to social media and used the hashtag "#BuffySlays20." Gellar posted a lengthy note about her time preventing the apocalypse on a weekly basis.
"That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don't think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She's a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one," she wrote.
