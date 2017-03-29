Buffy the Vampire Slayer's official 20-year premiere anniversary was a couple of weeks ago, but the fun isn't over yet, thanks to the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.

The magazine reunited the entire cast for new interviews, "untold stories," and a spectacular cemetery photoshoot, and if all of that doesn't make your inner slayer feel alive, you might just be dead inside.

"I think it was the ultimate metaphor, it was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifested through these actual monsters," Gellar said of the series in a video interview from the reunion. "And I think that everyone going through that [thinks] that's the hardest time of life and to understand you're not alone through that."