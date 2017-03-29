Goodbye, Abby Lee Miller. Hello, Cheryl Burke!

Following Miller's dramatic announcement that she'd quit Dance Moms in an Instagram post, producers on the Lifetime reality series sprung into action to find a replacement for the dance instructor and E! News has learned the Dancing With the Stars vet has stepped into the role and is already at work filming with the dancers!

"People are super excited about it," our source said. "Everyone is acting like kids in a candy store!"

Burke even gave fans a hint at what was to come on her Twitter account, sharing a photo of her feet on the dance studio floor, with the caption, "Back to work! Dance Dance Dance."