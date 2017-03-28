Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj has got that super bass and supermodel potential.
In addition to earning the title of world-famous rapper, Grammy nominee and actress, the 34-year-old can now officially add modeling to her long list of accomplishments.
Nicki recently signed to Wilhelmina International Inc.'s celebrity division as a model, E! News has learned.
"I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style," Nicki shared with Vogue. "I'm thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me."
Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann added, "We're thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon."
Nicki has certainly tested the waters when it comes to the modeling and fashion world.
During her already successful career, the rapper served as the face of brands such as Roberto Cavalli. She also has been photographed by boundary-pushing photographers including Mario Testino, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
We also can't help but point out the simple fact that the talented artist can turn heads on the red carpet.
When attending the 2016 Met Gala, the "Bang Bang" singer channeled her inner vixen in a revealing ensemble by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.
The sheer black gown, which was accented by rhinestoned buckles fastened around her shoulders, mid-section, waist and wrists, is one not every star could wear as good as Nicki.
"Oh yea. That too. Thank you #Vogue for breaking this story," Nicki shared on Instagram Tuesday night. "Honored to be at #Wilhelmina."