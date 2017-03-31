When the children of actors and actresses aren't basking in luxury vacations, elite schools and what we can only imagine are the most kickass Christmas mornings in existence, growing up Hollywood can come with its own set of downsides, chief among them the pressure to enter the business and, obviously, reap success. What good is a lucrative and award-winning career if it can't be passed down to the next generation?

Some ignore these temptations, but others cling to them, turning the promise of an acting career from an option to a life's purpose. Haters will say it's handed to them, but we would argue it's harder to make a name for yourself when your name is already known. Do we need Kendall Jenner to step in and describe her early years in the modeling industry again?

Preconceptions and prejudices aside, there's a very distinct group of famous offspring that is living it up in Hollywood right now. They've fully become It Girls in their own right, and they're taking the industry by storm. Taken individually, they don't have a ton in common—they have very different vibes or typecasting or whatever you want to call it, and certainly very different first generations. But put together as a group, and they're an unstoppable force. It is very, very good to be this very, very specific group of actresses right now.