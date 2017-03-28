Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL

Attention kids of all ages: Here's a reminder to always have your listening ears on.

A 13-year-old student recently found himself selling chocolate for a school fundraiser. As many students do, he approached a mom who became curious to learn more about the cause. Sounds typical, right?

But during their conversation, the woman changed her voice and began impersonating a famous character.

"I'm 10 and I go to Springfield Elementary. I'm Bart Simpson," she said. "Shake my hand cause…"

Because you're talking to the one and only Nancy Cartwright also known as the voice of Bart.