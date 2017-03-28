This 13-Year-Old Boy Has the Best Reaction When Meeting the Voice of Bart Simpson

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cara Delevingne, CinemaCon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

Paige Davis Responds to Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

Coco Arquette, Monogem, Wild

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Follows in Mom's Footsteps by Starring in Music Video

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Attention kids of all ages: Here's a reminder to always have your listening ears on.

A 13-year-old student recently found himself selling chocolate for a school fundraiser. As many students do, he approached a mom who became curious to learn more about the cause. Sounds typical, right?

But during their conversation, the woman changed her voice and began impersonating a famous character.

"I'm 10 and I go to Springfield Elementary. I'm Bart Simpson," she said. "Shake my hand cause…"

Because you're talking to the one and only Nancy Cartwright also known as the voice of Bart.

Photos

The Simpsons' Greatest Guest Stars

As you likely could have guessed, the middle school student was blown away when he made the connection. And yes, Nancy totally bought 10 chocolate bars to help the young man reach his goal.

The video is quickly going viral with Simpson fans more than a little envious. As for all the attention, Nancy is trying to take it all in stride.

"Awe, James and I went ‘viral' on Facebook!" she shared on Twitter. "Having such fun reading all of your comments! Thanks for all the support guys! Cowabunga!"

The Spotted Cow Entertainment founder added, "Awe, he was such a cutie!!"

If the purchase wasn't enough to excite this eighth grade student, there was one more surprise Nancy had in store. She also gave him a signed card to prove that he met Bart.

That is one lucky middle schooler. 

TAGS/ Top Stories , The Simpsons , Viral , Twitter
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again