When New Girl promised to finally, after six seasons, reveal Schmidt's first name, we knew it had to be something really, really good.

We could definitely not have predicted what it actually ended up being, especially because it's the exact same name as another character on the show.

Schmidt's name is...Winston!

15 years ago, the guys made a rule that there could not be two Winstons. So Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) got to keep the name, and Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield) went by his last name. Tonight, with some prodding from Cece (Hannah Simone), Schmidt decided it was time to grow up and embrace his full name again, regardless of the troubles it caused with the other Winston, and with everyone else's levels of confusion.

Winston (Bishop) fought it for a while, and the two Winstons physically fought over the name through most of the episode. Then, original Winston had a change of heart, and realized how badly his friend needed his name back.