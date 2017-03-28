A Rarity for The Real Housewives: A Sincere Apology

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and bear witness to the rarest of Real Housewives sightings: A heartfelt and sincere apology!

On tonight's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following last week's electrifying Hong Kong fireworks display courtesy of the usually unflappable Erika Girardi, the new fan-fave did what we knew she would and, for lack of a better phrase, owned it. (Your residual check is in the mail, Lisa Rinna.)

While she her apology to Eileen Davidson for her misdirected meltdown over the soap star's poor choice of words didn't come immediately, casting a bit of a pall over the group's last day in Hong Kong, it was clear she knew she needed to make things right. And unlike those who've come before her, she didn't need any prompting or persuading.