Leonardo DiCaprio is paying tribute to one of his most formative co-stars.

Darlene Cates, who played DiCaprio and Johnny Depp's mother in 1993 drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape, recently died at the age of 69. Her family shared the news on Facebook, writing that Cates passed away "peacefully in her sleep" last Sunday, March 26.

DiCpario took to the social media platform on Tuesday with a heartfelt message for the late actress.

"Darlene was the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside," he wrote. "Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."