Ponytails are universally loved, and with good reason.

Whether you're running late in the morning, heading to a fitness class or shutting down the red carpet (See: Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 SAG Awards), there's a ponytail for you. They're simple, easy and versatile, so you've probably got a go-to that you find the most flattering. Usually this depends on your facial shape and the height of the ponytail, but there are plenty of ways to make the hairstyle unique to you.

Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, responsible for Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan's precious tresses, told E! News everything you need to know to rock the perfect ponytail.