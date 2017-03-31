No, that's not Reese Witherspoon's little sister. It's her daughter!

Ava Phillippe is one of many celebrity kids lucky enough to dip into a picture-perfect gene pool and end up looking nearly identical to their parents. So much so, that Reese recently told E! News the pair even gets mistaken for each other on the regular.

"We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon quipped. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"

And while there's certainly more than a few of us who'd love to get stopped on the street with a, "Don't I know you from somewhere?!" we can't help but appreciate every celeb and their look-alike offspring.