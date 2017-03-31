Seeing Double! Reese Witherspoon, Kim Zolciak and More Celebrities With Look-Alike Children

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

No, that's not Reese Witherspoon's little sister. It's her daughter!

Ava Phillippe is one of many celebrity kids lucky enough to dip into a picture-perfect gene pool and end up looking nearly identical to their parents. So much so, that Reese recently told E! News the pair even gets mistaken for each other on the regular. 

"We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon quipped. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"

And while there's certainly more than a few of us who'd love to get stopped on the street with a, "Don't I know you from somewhere?!" we can't help but appreciate every celeb and their look-alike offspring. 

Photos

Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

From Reese and Ava to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her girls to Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter, there's plenty more father-son, mother-daughter duos in the gallery above. 

Some doppelgangers might even shock you, like the uncanny resemblance between Julianne Moore and her little girl, as well as Katie Holmesand Suri Cruise

What are you waiting for? Get to clicking!

