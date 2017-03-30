How to Apply Bronzer When You Look as Pale as You Feel

Pick a Matte Bronzer to Start: "Everyone wants to be dark, so it's nice to have two different bronzers: one that's a matte,medium shade and then something that has a little bit of illuminator," said the pro. For the most part, you'll use your matte bronzer (the one that doesn't have any shimmer), and apply it pretty much everywhere. This includes: the cheekbones, under the neck, the clavicle and up against the hairline. "Just leave the high points of the face free so that you can go back with the second color that has a little more shimmer," he explained.

Use a Big Fluffy Brush: It's most important to apply the color with a larger brush. "When you use a smaller compact brush, you get more of a dark color, and that can get very heavy handed, very fast," warned the pro. A bigger brush makes it easier to do a soft, sweeping motion, so you can build up color slowly. "I would also recommend applying it in natural lighting. Most bathrooms have a warmer light and you aren't able to see how much bronzer you're actually putting on," he explained. So just grab a hand mirror and head to the room with the good lighting for the best results.