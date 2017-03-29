Because who better to speak on celeb trends than the ones who dress them?

Celebrity stylists are the true trendsetters. Whether they're pulling daytime looks together or creating (and sometimes designing) red carpet moments, they're the ones who determine what your favorite famous faces wear. So it's only natural we look to them for wardrobe advice.

Enter the It items everyone should have in their closets this spring, courtesy of Brie Larson, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Hudson and others' stylists! (You might want to write these down.)