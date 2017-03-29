Because who better to speak on celeb trends than the ones who dress them?
Celebrity stylists are the true trendsetters. Whether they're pulling daytime looks together or creating (and sometimes designing) red carpet moments, they're the ones who determine what your favorite famous faces wear. So it's only natural we look to them for wardrobe advice.
Enter the It items everyone should have in their closets this spring, courtesy of Brie Larson, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Hudson and others' stylists! (You might want to write these down.)
Natalie Saidi
Instagram @nataliesaidi
Celeb Clients: Vanessa Hudgens & Ashlee Simpson Ross
It Spring Item: Statement platform heels! I think it's so important to have a comfy cool platform. They will literally go with everything you have in your spring wardrobe—from distressed jeans and a vintage T-shirt to your high-waisted, menswear-inspired long pants to your pretty floral dresses.
These Saint Laurent ones are fun because they're essentially nude, but have a fun, cool flare...glitter!
Sophie Lopez
Instagram: @sophielopez
Celeb Clients: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn & Jourdan Dunn
It Spring Item: Everyone needs a splash of satin in their spring wardrobe. It was seen all over the runways from Gucci to Celine. I'd pair these hot pink satin heels with high-waisted, distressed denim and a tank.
Ty Hunter
Instagram: @tytryone
Celeb Clients: Beyoncé
It Spring Item: This spring, everyone needs a casual yet polished dress to take them from work to "werk." Choose something colorful with classic lines that hugs those curves. Ladies are in luck because I designed two for my capsule collection for SIX:02! The Georgia dress is a LBD with my signature color band around the waist and the Connie is entirely color blocked with black accents. (Both are available at SIX02.com and SIX:02 stores nationwide.)
Cristina Ehrlich
Instagram: @cristinaehrlich
Celeb Clients: Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick & Allison Williams
It Spring Item: The one item everyone really needs this spring is a new loafer. It's not quite sandal season, so I love that a loafer can be worn with a long skirt on a warmer day or with jeans. I especially love the range from Newbark, which can be found in tons of stores and on their website.
Recap: Statement platforms, satin, polished hip-hugging dresses and loafers are in this spring!