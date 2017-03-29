4 Celeb Stylists Spill What Everyone Should Be Wearing This Spring

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

Paige Davis Responds to Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Coco Teases Sexy Looks From Her New CocoLicious Lingerie Collection: "Signature Pose...Got to Do It!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Because who better to speak on celeb trends than the ones who dress them?

Celebrity stylists are the true trendsetters. Whether they're pulling daytime looks together or creating (and sometimes designing) red carpet moments, they're the ones who determine what your favorite famous faces wear. So it's only natural we look to them for wardrobe advice.

Enter the It items everyone should have in their closets this spring, courtesy of Brie Larson, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Hudson and others' stylists! (You might want to write these down.)

Photos

Grass-Friendly Footwear—Perfect for Festival Season

A post shared by Natalie Saidi (@nataliesaidi) on

Natalie Saidi

Instagram @nataliesaidi

Celeb Clients: Vanessa Hudgens & Ashlee Simpson Ross

It Spring Item: Statement platform heels! I think it's so important to have a comfy cool platform. They will literally go with everything you have in your spring wardrobe—from distressed jeans and a vintage T-shirt to your high-waisted, menswear-inspired long pants to your pretty floral dresses.

These Saint Laurent ones are fun because they're essentially nude, but have a fun, cool flare...glitter!

ESC: Stylist Picks

Saint Laurent Candy 80 Bow Sandal, $895

Similar Styles:

ESC: stylist picks for less

H&M Platform Sandals, $35

ESC: stylist picks for less

Zara Floral Platform Sandals, $119

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

A post shared by sophielopez (@sophielopez) on

Sophie Lopez

Instagram: @sophielopez

Celeb Clients: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn & Jourdan Dunn

It Spring Item: Everyone needs a splash of satin in their spring wardrobe. It was seen all over the runways from Gucci to Celine. I'd pair these hot pink satin heels with high-waisted, distressed denim and a tank.

ESC: Stylist Picks

No21 Knotted Satin Sandals, $542

Similar Styles:

ESC: stylist picks for less

Versace Printed Silk-Satin Scarf, $128

ESC: stylist picks for less

Raoul Cropped Crepe Slim-Fit Pants, $111

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

A post shared by Ty Hunter (@tytryone) on

Ty Hunter

Instagram: @tytryone

Celeb Clients: Beyoncé

It Spring Item: This spring, everyone needs a casual yet polished dress to take them from work to "werk." Choose something colorful with classic lines that hugs those curves. Ladies are in luck because I designed two for my capsule collection for SIX:02! The Georgia dress is a LBD with my signature color band around the waist and the Connie is entirely color blocked with black accents. (Both are available at SIX02.com and SIX:02 stores nationwide.)

ESC: Stylist Picks

Ty Hunter x Reflex Georgia Dress, $80

Similar Styles:

ESC: stylist picks for less

Mango Crossed Design Dress, $30

ESC: stylist picks for less

River Island Black Color Block Bodycon Midi Dress, $100

Photos

Prom Dresses Under $100

Cristina Ehrlich

Instagram: @cristinaehrlich

Celeb Clients: Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick & Allison Williams

It Spring Item: The one item everyone really needs this spring is a new loafer. It's not quite sandal season, so I love that a loafer can be worn with a long skirt on a warmer day or with jeans.  I especially love the range from Newbark, which can be found in tons of stores and on their website.

ESC: Stylist Picks

Newbark Melanie Loafer, $525

Similar Styles:

ESC: stylist picks for less

Steve Madden Kandi-P Loafer Mule, $80

ESC: stylist picks for less

Topshop Karpenter Bit Loafer, $80

Recap: Statement platforms, satin, polished hip-hugging dresses and loafers are in this spring! 

TAGS/ Vanessa Hudgens , Ashlee Simpson Ross , Brie Larson , Anna Kendrick , Jourdan Dunn , Kate Hudson , Goldie Hawn , Beyoncé , Allison Williams , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again