Take notes, Disney fanatics! This is a fan theory you won't want to miss.

For more than a quarter-century, Beauty and the Beast diehards have never gotten over the flick's biggest plot hole. Enter 2017 and its live-action adaptation, and we finally had an answer as to why Belle's fellow villagers had no idea the Beast's massive castle—which literally overlooks their town—even existed until she was taken captive. Or did we?

Warning: Spoilers ahead...

Right off the bat, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens' Beauty and the Beast lets us know that the enchantress cursed the townspeople into forgetting anything and everything about the prince and the castle.

And here's where the new plot hole comes into play: Over the course of many years, none of the villagers seem to age, nor does the Beast and his servants. When Mrs. Potts is reunited with Mr. Potts in human form, they're still around the same age, despite time having passed.