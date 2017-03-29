Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying, they really are, to give Prince George and Princess Charlotte as normal of an upbringing as possible.

But it's no use. Nothing about growing up royal is normal.

However, George and Charlotte don't know that yet. As far as they're concerned, mum and dad are just those big kids who take them to the park and tuck them in at night and, on occasion, take them to that humongous house in Westminster with all the men in red coats and furry hats standing in front of it to visit grandma.

And when you do the math, or at least take stock of the numbers, some of them are more common than others. It's the others, though, the ones that have skyrocketed since William and Prince Harry were lads, that truly show what's involved in growing up royal in the 21st century.

Presenting George and Charlotte's lives by the numbers so far: