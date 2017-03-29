E! Illustration
Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying, they really are, to give Prince George and Princess Charlotte as normal of an upbringing as possible.
But it's no use. Nothing about growing up royal is normal.
However, George and Charlotte don't know that yet. As far as they're concerned, mum and dad are just those big kids who take them to the park and tuck them in at night and, on occasion, take them to that humongous house in Westminster with all the men in red coats and furry hats standing in front of it to visit grandma.
And when you do the math, or at least take stock of the numbers, some of them are more common than others. It's the others, though, the ones that have skyrocketed since William and Prince Harry were lads, that truly show what's involved in growing up royal in the 21st century.
Presenting George and Charlotte's lives by the numbers so far:
1A: The number of the family's apartment suite in Kensington Palace
2: Number of children born to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
3rd & 4th: George and Charlotte's place in line to the throne
5: Number of pounds the commemorative coins issued in honor of George's and Charlotte's birth is worth at face value
50,000: Upper register of the number of pounds the commemorative George coin containing 1 kg of gold was reportedly worth in 2016
41: Guns that fired a salute to George when he was born on July 22, 2013, and again when Charlotte arrived on May 2, 2015
64: Countries around the world that sent gifts for Charlotte for her first birthday
$4.95: Cost per biodegradable nappie made of natural mull cloth in the set that Pippa Middletonpurchased for her niece
1: Nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, charged with taking care of the young royals
10: Bedrooms in Anmer Hall, the country "cottage" in Norfolk, England, that William was gifted for his 30th birthday and where the family resided until just recently
$6.5 million: Cost of renovations on the family's rooms at Kensington Palace, where they're now residing as George prepares for kindergarten
$22,406: Cost of the The Shepherd's Hut, a "cottage on wheels" (a mobile playhouse, basically) that George was gifted for his 2nd birthday
3: Palace guards knitted on the $35 Cath Kidston sweater vest, which sold out immediately online, that George wore in his 2014 Christmas portrait
775: Rooms in Buckingham Palace, where George and Charlotte's nan, Queen Elizabeth II, lives
$39: Cost of the My 1st Years bathrobe Prince George wore to meet then U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace
15: The number of minutes George was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet the president
$81: Cost of the shawl Princess Charlotte was draped in when her parents introduced her to the world outside St. Mary's Hospital; G.H. Hurt & Sons, serving members of the royal family with luxury knitted shawls and lace scarves since 1912, said the shawl started selling like wildfire afterward
$30: Cost of the M&H dress 6-month-old Charlotte wore in the queen's 90th birthday portrait
$52: Cost of the blue cardigan George wore to meet his sister for the first time—and that Charlotte also wore over her dress at a party during the family's tour of Canada in 2016
1: Charlotte's ranking on Tattler's January 2016 list of people "who really matter"
4: George's ranking on the Tattler list
49: George's ranking on British GQ's 2016 list of the 50 best-dressed men in the U.K.
$49: Cost per day of attending George's nursery school, Westacre Montessori School
$7,038: Cost of one term for a 4-to-7-year-old at Thomas's Battersea, "a busy, thriving, purposeful school educating 540 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13," where George will enroll in September.
$6,867: Cost of one term at Thomas's Battersea for Charlotte, because the school offers a descending rate for the second-oldest child
$5 billion: The amount Charlotte was estimated to be worth to the British economy in September 2015 by London consultancy Brand Finance, factoring in everything from increased interest in the royal family that translates into tourist dollars to her projected effect on the brands she'll be affiliated with
$3.6 billion: The amount George was estimated to be worth to the British economy
$87 billion: The amount the royal family overall was estimated to be worth to the economy
In a normal year, that is.