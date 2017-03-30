Not-Your-Average Engagement Rings for Edgy Girls Like Kristen Stewart

ESC: Engagement Rings for Edgy Girls

These aren't your average proposal materials.

If your style's less indie/boho like Zoë Kravitz and Vanessa Hudgens' (check out the minimal picks for them here) and more edgy like Bella Hadidand Rihanna's, these engagement rings are for you.

Whether it's about that time (you know, to put a ring on it) or you're just browsing, the below styles will provide endless amounts of cool-girl inspiration. From gold spirals that take up major real estate on your finger to silver knots to black diamonds, there's something here for everyone—well, as long as your favorite style star is Kristen Stewart (and if you need a reminder, here's why you love here).

Shop the Look

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Shinola Lug Ring, $190

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Lagos Enso Diamond Pave Statement Ring, $1,300

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Cathy Waterman Mixed-Diamond Ring, $8,570

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Loren Stewart Black Pearl & Gold Ring, $285

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Hirotaka Long Bar Ring, $650

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

David Yurman Continuance Ring, $450+

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Finn Jewelry Nope/OK Ring, $1,990

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Jennie Kwon Diamond & Gold Tri-Band Cuff Ring, $985

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Anna Sheffield Hazeline Suite No. 08, $7,100

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Pamela Love Large Agnes Ring, $120

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Eva Fehren X Ring, $4,345

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Spinelli Kilcollin Libra Ring, $3,000

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Monique Péan Atelier Arch Ring, $4,800

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Vram Helics Loop Ring, $6,420

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Tilda Biehn Aurora Band, $650

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Graziela Grand Ascension Ring, $8,900

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Julie Nolan Brass Snake Ring, $54

ESC: Edgy Engagement Rings

Roberto Marroni Mixed-Diamond Spiral Ring, $4,615

Happy shopping, love birds!

