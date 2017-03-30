These aren't your average proposal materials.
If your style's less indie/boho like Zoë Kravitz and Vanessa Hudgens' (check out the minimal picks for them here) and more edgy like Bella Hadidand Rihanna's, these engagement rings are for you.
Whether it's about that time (you know, to put a ring on it) or you're just browsing, the below styles will provide endless amounts of cool-girl inspiration. From gold spirals that take up major real estate on your finger to silver knots to black diamonds, there's something here for everyone—well, as long as your favorite style star is Kristen Stewart (and if you need a reminder, here's why you love here).
Shinola Lug Ring, $190
Hirotaka Long Bar Ring, $650
Finn Jewelry Nope/OK Ring, $1,990
Eva Fehren X Ring, $4,345
Spinelli Kilcollin Libra Ring, $3,000
Monique Péan Atelier Arch Ring, $4,800
Vram Helics Loop Ring, $6,420
Tilda Biehn Aurora Band, $650
Graziela Grand Ascension Ring, $8,900
Happy shopping, love birds!