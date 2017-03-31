The Arrangement Shocker! Megan Meets an Undercover Journalist Who's Trying to "Bring Down" the Institute: Watch

"What the hell?"

Megan (Christine Evangelista) decides to give the Institute for the Higher Mind a try on this Sunday's The Arrangement. While in an introductory workshop, Megan meets Nina (Dana Gourrier) and the two partner up during the class.

But when Megan sees that Nina has a voice recorder in her purse, she gets extremely upset, especially because Nina had been asking her about Kyle (Josh Henderson).

"This is a voice record, you've been spying on me? Trying to get me to say things about Kyle?" Megan asks.

"No, no, that's not what I'm doing," Nina tells Megan. "I'll tell you just…please keep your voice down."

Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 105

E!

Nina then explains that she's a journalist doing an undercover piece on IHM and that she wants to bring the place "down" with her story.

So will Megan keep quiet about Nina's story or will she tell Terence (Michael Vartan)?

Watch the clip above to see Megan confront Nina about the recorder and then check out The Arrangement this Sunday to see if Megan tells on Nina!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

