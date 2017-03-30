"This is exactly what I was afraid of."

Megan (Christine Evangelista) decides to take an introductory workshop at the Institute of the Higher Mind on this Sunday's The Arrangement and her friends are giving her completely different advice.

When Hope (Katharine Isabelle) hears about Megan's plan to take the workshop, she tells her to "run and hide."

Megan tries to explain that it's just a couple of days at an intro workshop, but Hope tells her that that's how they "hook you."