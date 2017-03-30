"This is exactly what I was afraid of."
Megan (Christine Evangelista) decides to take an introductory workshop at the Institute of the Higher Mind on this Sunday's The Arrangement and her friends are giving her completely different advice.
When Hope (Katharine Isabelle) hears about Megan's plan to take the workshop, she tells her to "run and hide."
Megan tries to explain that it's just a couple of days at an intro workshop, but Hope tells her that that's how they "hook you."
E!
She tells Megan, "They get you to go in to just try it out and then they make it so you cannot leave."
And while Hope is completely against the idea, Shaun (Carra Patterson) is actually into the idea…because she's actually taken the workshop herself.
Watch The Arrangement clip above to see Megan react when Shaun tells her she's been to the workshop!
Don't forget to follow The Arrangement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!