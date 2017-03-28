Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Somewhere, Ron Swanson is smiling.
NBC has just announced that Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will be returning to the network to host a six-episode reality series that seems to have been crafted specifically with Offerman's Parks and Recreation alter ego in mind. The Handmade Project is a competition series that celebrates artisanship and the makers who can create amazing things with their hands—and a few tools too.
"I'm thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I'm looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache," Poehler said in a statement announcing the series.
Offerman added: "People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let's see if we don't have some good fun."
"With millions of mass-produced products, a handmade item can be the most valuable treasure one can possess because it's one of a kind and made with love," said Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. "We are thrilled that Amy Poehler's first venture into the unscripted space is so refreshingly unexpected and original, and can't wait to see Amy and Nick back together again!"
Each week on The Handmade Project, eight of America's best all-around makers, from all walks of life, will undertake a series of projects they must complete in their own unique way with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and a panel of expert judges. Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines. While the friendly competition will ultimately crown a winner at the end of the six-week journey, the show's focus will be on the characters and camaraderie of those who enjoy creating their own crafts, all under the comedic guidance of Poehler and Offerman.
Participants of all ages with skill sets as wide-ranging as woodwork, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking, cake decorating, metal work, doll making and general crafting are welcome to apply at handmadeprojectcasting.com.
Since Parks and Rec ended its run in 2015, Poehler has been seen on the small screen in Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, while Offerman appeared in the second installment of FX's Fargo. The Handmade Project marks their first project back working together. Celebratory waffles for all!
