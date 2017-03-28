Each week on The Handmade Project, eight of America's best all-around makers, from all walks of life, will undertake a series of projects they must complete in their own unique way with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and a panel of expert judges. Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines. While the friendly competition will ultimately crown a winner at the end of the six-week journey, the show's focus will be on the characters and camaraderie of those who enjoy creating their own crafts, all under the comedic guidance of Poehler and Offerman.

Participants of all ages with skill sets as wide-ranging as woodwork, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking, cake decorating, metal work, doll making and general crafting are welcome to apply at handmadeprojectcasting.com.

Since Parks and Rec ended its run in 2015, Poehler has been seen on the small screen in Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, while Offerman appeared in the second installment of FX's Fargo. The Handmade Project marks their first project back working together. Celebratory waffles for all!

