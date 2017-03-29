Will she or won't she?

Terence (Michael Vartan) tries to get Megan (Christine Evangelista) to visit the Institute of the Higher Mind on this Sunday's episode of The Arrangement. While watching Kyle (Josh Henderson) speak at an event, Terence confronts Megan about avoiding the Institute.

"You know it just occurred to me that you haven't been to the Institute yet, have you?" Terence asks in the exclusive clip above.

"No, note yet," Megan replies.

"You know IHM is such a big part of Kyle's life, I'd think you'd want to experience it too," Terence says.