EXCLUSIVE!

"What Is It You're Afraid Of?" Terence Tries to Pressure Megan Into Joining the Institute on The Arrangement

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

Paige Davis Responds to Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

What Happens at The Abbey, Cory

What Happens at The Abbey: Meet the Cast

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will she or won't she?

Terence (Michael Vartan) tries to get Megan (Christine Evangelista) to visit the Institute of the Higher Mind on this Sunday's episode of The Arrangement. While watching Kyle (Josh Henderson) speak at an event, Terence confronts Megan about avoiding the Institute.

"You know it just occurred to me that you haven't been to the Institute yet, have you?" Terence asks in the exclusive clip above.

"No, note yet," Megan replies.

"You know IHM is such a big part of Kyle's life, I'd think you'd want to experience it too," Terence says.

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Christine Evangelista, Michael Vartan, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 105

E!

Megan tells Terence that she wants to experience everything in Kyle's life, including the Instituate "at some point."

But when Terence mentions signing her up for the intro workshop, Megan tries to change the subject. 

"What is it you're afraid of?" Terence asks her.

Take a look at The Arrangement clip above to see Terence confront Megan!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again