JB Lacroix/GC Images
At this point, you're probably well aware of the athleisure trend.
We all know the sporty-chic aesthetic has been in style for multiple seasons now, ever since stars likeGigi HadidChrissy Teigenand Jessica Alba have been spotted wearing the looks on the streets. This time though, Khloe Kardashian is taking the subtle trend to a more flattering level.
From her workouts to her outfits, the Revenge Body star is killing the fitness game. While out in LA, Khlo paired together standard workout staples, like her Nike Power Flash Speed Running Leggings and a classic, black, tank top. The standout piece, though? The cropped hoodie.
Although it may seem subtle and insanely simple, this piece draws the right amount of attention to your figure, giving the illusion of a slimmer waist. Plus, the item is lightweight, allowing you to keep it on while breaking a sweat or quickly pulling it off right before a run.
Rose gal Drawstring Crop Short Hoodie, $17; Puma Wide Sleeve Cropped Hoodie, $62; VETEMENTS x Champion Hoodie with Cotton, $485
Any thoughts on this althleisure trend? Let us know in the comments below!