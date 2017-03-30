At this point, you're probably well aware of the athleisure trend.

We all know the sporty-chic aesthetic has been in style for multiple seasons now, ever since stars likeGigi HadidChrissy Teigenand Jessica Alba have been spotted wearing the looks on the streets. This time though, Khloe Kardashian is taking the subtle trend to a more flattering level.

From her workouts to her outfits, the Revenge Body star is killing the fitness game. While out in LA, Khlo paired together standard workout staples, like her Nike Power Flash Speed Running Leggings and a classic, black, tank top. The standout piece, though? The cropped hoodie.