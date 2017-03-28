Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Mila Kunis has hit the jackpot when it comes to her children's brother-sister bond.
More than three months after welcoming her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, the actress headed to CinemaCon in Las Vegas to talk about her latest projects.
Before teasing fans about the highly anticipated Bad Moms sequel, however, Mila revealed new details about how her oldest child is embracing a new baby in the house.
"She loves it. She loves her brother," Mila gushed to E! News exclusively. "She wants him to sleep in her room and doesn't get jealous or envious. She's great. We got very lucky."
As so many moms know, having kids makes it a whole lot trickier to schedule date nights with your husband or quality girl time with your gal pals.
For Mila, she isn't exempt from the struggle. In fact, her definition of getting wild now includes staying out past 9 p.m.
"My girlfriends and I went out to dinner a month ago and I got home at 10:30 from a dinner and I had three penicillins which is a delicious, delicious beverage," Mila shared with us. "[I was] hammered. Three drinks, I am now a very cheap date."
But what about wild date nights with Ashton?
"No, because in the morning we still have kids," she joked. "Your date night can't be that wild because at 7 in the morning you still have, ‘Mama' and you're like, ‘What? I'm up.'"
While Mila can't imagine having more kids right now because her baby boy is only there months old, the actress is gearing up for Bad Mom's Christmas. The actress is set to join Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn for a festive movie that's sure to get a little crazy.
After the huge success of Bad Moms, however, how can anything top it?
"You bring in the moms' moms. Every character has a mom in this one," she teased to E! News without giving away any new stars. "It's pretty amazing casting."
As for Christmas at the Kunis-Kutcher house, it's a bit more tame.
"We do Christmas in Iowa with my husband's family and that side of the family is huge and so it's a lot of kids running around. A lot, a lot, a lot of kids running around," Mila explained. All of the grandparents suffocate these kids with presents so we give her like one."
She continued, "She loves Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong so she always pretends to play the trumpet so we got her a little plastic trumpet. That was her Christmas gift from us. The grandparents got her hundreds of gifts, hundreds, so that's it."