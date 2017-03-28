What's the first thing you notice when the season changes to warm weather?

If you're anything like us, it's how pale you are. There's nothing like a whole lot of natural light to bring to attention how much you've been missing out on some good old sunshine. Unfortunately, your base tan isn't going to build overnight, but you can speed things along by investing in the right kind of self-tanning products. These days, most varieties yield natural-looking results, and while that's great, we're in the market for the kind of multitasking products that do more than just add color. Lucky for you, we've scoured the shelves and pinpointed these highly-rated, editor-tested products that are basically juiced-up versions of the skin-care products you're already using.