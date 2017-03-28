Oh, baby!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Steven Yeun and Joana Pak have named their newborn son Jude Malcolm Yeun.

Too adorable! As we previously reported, The Walking Dead star's wife gave birth to their first child together on March 17, 2017.

A little over a week after becoming parents, Joana took to Instagram with the first-ever photo of little Jude napping peacefully on his mama's lap. Steven followed up the day after, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and well wishes. He captioned a photo of his son's tiny hand, "thanks. we are well. much much love."