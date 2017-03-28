EXCLUSIVE!

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Named Their Baby Boy...

Steven Yeun, Joana Pak, Clippers Game

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Oh, baby!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Steven Yeun and Joana Pak have named their newborn son Jude Malcolm Yeun

Too adorable! As we previously reported, The Walking Dead star's wife gave birth to their first child together on March 17, 2017. 

A little over a week after becoming parents, Joana took to Instagram with the first-ever photo of little Jude napping peacefully on his mama's lap. Steven followed up the day after, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and well wishes. He captioned a photo of his son's tiny hand, "thanks. we are well. much much love."

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

News of the couple's pregnancy broke last December, only a couple of days after they tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in California in front of friends, family and a few of Yeun's former TWD co-stars, such as Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Melissa McBride.

The couple kept most details of their road to baby under wraps, but shortly before Jude Malcom was welcomed into the world, Steven shared a series of photo booth pics with his leading lady, who sported a massive baby bump

What an exciting time for this trio!

We can't wait to learn more about Jude Malcolm. 

