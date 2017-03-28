Kristin Cavallari is sharing some of her wealth with the rest of the world!

No, she didn't make a monetary donation into all of our bank accounts, but she did do something equally as awesome: She posted a photo of Jay Cutler's bare booty!

The former reality star took to Instagram to share her morning views on Tuesday, which included the ocean and her naked hubby posing on the balcony during their tropical getaway...must be nice!

Cavallari tagged their friend and NFL veteran Tony Scheffler in the post as an inside joke with the caption, "'Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free' - @tony2coats."