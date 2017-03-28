Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum is the latest victim of a rampant crime wave currently hitting Hollywood.
E! News can confirm the Shameless actress's West Los Angeles residence was burglarized to the tune of $150,000 in missing antique jewelry. The incident occurred some time between March 22 and March 24, according to the L.A.P.D.
Our insider adds that property was stolen from two different safes within Rossum's home, but denies reports that the combinations to the safes were easily accessible to the perpetrators. "The combination was not visible or readily available," the source tells us. "Whoever did this had to really search to find it."
TMZ, who first broke the story, claims Emmy was not home during the burglary and a housekeeper discovered the break-in.
Rossum joins a growing list of high-profile celebrity thefts, which includes Kendall Jenner, Jaime Pressly, Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissetteand more.
As for why this troubling trend is suddenly emerging, elebrity security expert Mark Chinapen, CEO of event services company Big Time Affairs, told E! News' Ken Baker, "Celebrities are definitely easy targets. Most celebrities are just like most people—they don't think anything will happen to them until something does."
LAPD Detective William Dunn explained to us that a task force was designated to investigate home robberies in the Hollywood Hills and equally as affluent adjacent areas months before the crime wave picked up in January.
Of their strategy, Dunn explained, "A lot of it is random, and they go to nice parts of towns and randomly knock on doors to see if anyone is home and then they go to the back and break in. One knocks on the door and another one or two break in through the back. They work as a team."
Emmy has yet to comment publicly on the incident.