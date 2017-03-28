Emmy Rossum is the latest victim of a rampant crime wave currently hitting Hollywood.

E! News can confirm the Shameless actress's West Los Angeles residence was burglarized to the tune of $150,000 in missing antique jewelry. The incident occurred some time between March 22 and March 24, according to the L.A.P.D.

Our insider adds that property was stolen from two different safes within Rossum's home, but denies reports that the combinations to the safes were easily accessible to the perpetrators. "The combination was not visible or readily available," the source tells us. "Whoever did this had to really search to find it."

TMZ, who first broke the story, claims Emmy was not home during the burglary and a housekeeper discovered the break-in.