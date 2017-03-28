Stars are dishing all about their upcoming projects!
Celebs are currently at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and they're spilling major secrets to E! News.
While talking to E! News' Marc Malkin, Ryan Gosling revealed what made him more nervous, singing and dancing in La La Land or filming his first scene with Harrison Ford for their upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049.
After taking a pause to really think about it, Gosling confessed, "I think the latter." He then explained that Ford "is just the best."
Gosling continued, "He's such a part of my childhood and he was so great how he showed up to set, just rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He was the best partner, collaborator you could have."
What else did Gosling confess during the interview?
